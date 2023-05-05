Frontiers Editorial Office

Frontiers Editorial Office

Avenue du Tribunal Fédéral 34

CH – 1005 Lausanne

Switzerland

Tel +41(0)21 510 17 40

Fax +41 (0)21 510 17 01

For queries regarding thematic issues, fee support, and any other questions, please contact development@ebm-journal.org

For all queries regarding manuscripts in review or potential conflicts of interest, please contact ebm@ebm-journal.org

SEBM Editorial Office

For any additional queries or questions, please contact bzimmer@sebm.org

IT HelpDesk

Tel +41 (0)21 510 17 10

Fax +41 (0)21 510 17 01