Publishing Fees

Open Access provides free and immediate online access to the scholarly literature for anyone in the world to read, distribute and reuse. Articles that are accepted for publication following rigorous peer review incur a publishing fee. Please consult the table below for information on Article Processing Charges (APCs). To qualify for the member APC, either the first or corresponding author of your article must be a member of the Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine.

Article Type APC for members APC for non-members Original Research, Review $1,950 $2,950 Brief Communications, Mini-Review, Commentary $800 $1,350 Editorial FREE FREE

If you require support for Article Processing Charges, please complete our Fee Support Application form. Experimental Biology and Medicine_ authors can also benefit from financial support from their institution through Frontiers' Institutional Agreements. Visit the Institutional Agreements webpage to check if your institution is a member.