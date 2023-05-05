 Skip to main content

The Anatomy/Pathology category invites reports of original research that provide novel insights integrating structure and function with regard to biology and medicine. A primary goal is to attract hypothesis-driven or discovery-based investigations that focus on - and test - mechanistic or fundamental questions involving human or animal anatomical structures. For example, studies that correlate cellular and molecular biology with basic or pathological anatomy with accompanying biochemical, pharmacological and or behavioral analyses to support functional significance are invited. Quantitative rather than descriptive, qualitative evidence is preferred, and data need to be evaluated by rigorous statistical methodology. Authors should keep in mind that scientific merit and clear communication will be primary factors evaluated by the referees. Of particular interest to this section are papers that relate research findings to the normal and abnormal human condition including translational research using human cells and tissues, as well as models (single cells or multicellular organisms) of human disease. Manuscripts only reporting new techniques or application of techniques to new areas are discouraged, as are descriptive studies or case reports.

Ian S. Zagon, PhD, Pennsylvania State University, USA

William Allen Banks, MD, VA Puget Sound Health Care System, USA

Lynda Bonewald, PhD, Indiana University School of Medicine, USA

Beverley Greenwood-Van Meerveld, PhD, The University of Oklahoma, College of Medicine, USA

Alexander V. Ljubimov, PhD, DSc, Cedars-Sinai Med Ctr, Los Angeles, USA

Patricia J. McLaughlin, DEd, The Pennsylvania State University, USA

Artur Pasternak, MD, PhD, Jagiellonian University Medical College, Poland

Douglas F. Paulsen, PhD, Morehouse School of Medicine, USA

Ann M. Schreihofer, PhD, University of North Texas HSC, USA

Theodore Slotkin, PhD, Duke University Medical Center, USA

SEBM’s Publications Committee and EBM’s Editorial Board provides strategic and professional advice to the Editor-in-Chief, Dr Steven Goodman. The journal recognises the following Editorial Board members for their continuous guidance and support of the journal: 

Steven R. Goodman, PhD, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN, USA

Benjamin Zimmer, Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine, Washington D.C., USA

Gordon Awandare, PhD, University of Ghana, Africa

Shaw-Jeng Tsai, PhD, National Cheng-Kung University Medical College, Taiwan

Nicola Conran, PhD, University of Campinas, Brazil

Farzin Farzaneh, PhD, King's College London, UK

Dr. Sulev Koks, Murdoch University, Perth, Australia



Experimental Biology and Medicine is composed of the following categories:

When submitting a manuscript to Experimental Biology and Medicine, authors must submit the material directly to one of the categories. Manuscripts are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the respective category.

