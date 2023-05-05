Main content
Scope
The Biochemistry and Molecular Biology category seeks manuscripts describing original research and mini reviews that will make novel and substantive contributions to elucidating the molecular and cellular basis and/or mechanisms of cell function or disease. There are a number of areas of particular interest. One is in the rapidly expanding field of non-coding RNAs. Studies are sought on long non-coding RNAs (lncRNA), microRNAs (miRNA), small interfering RNAs (siRNA) and circular RNAs (circRNA), their role and mechanism of action in many cellular processes such as gene and epigenetic regulation, chromatin dynamics, endoplasmic reticulum stress, apoptosis, cell proliferation and migration; their important role in various disease processes such as cancer development, progression and metastasis; and their therapeutic potential and use as biomarkers for diagnosis of diseases. Another area of specific interest is in studies which will advance our knowledge and provide new insights on proteins associated with the nucleoskeleton and cytoskeleton such as tubulin, lamin, actin, myosin, and spectrin, on their interactions with each other, with the LINC (linker of nucleoskeleton and cytoskeleton) complex in mediating signaling between the nucleus and cytoplasm and in regulation of multiple cytoplasmic and nuclear processes. Of importance are new developments on how, mechanistically, defects or deficiencies in these proteins affect nuclear movement and architecture, cellular migration, mitosis, cell adhesion, cell-cell contact, and biomechanical functions of the cell, and lead to diverse pathological processes such as the laminopathies, DNA repair disorders, cancer invasion and metastasis, pathological cardiac remodeling, and impaired wound healing. Another area of specific interest is research on new advances in the fields of DNA repair and genomic instability, on the proteins associated with the repair processes and their mechanism of action, on the importance of these proteins in chromosome stability and telomere function, and the disorders associated with defects or deficiencies in these proteins. These are examples of specific areas of interest but are neither exhaustive nor mutually exclusive. It is important that the manuscripts submitted are well written. EBM is a multidisciplinary journal; therefore, the central points need to be clearly communicated and their impact stressed. Rigorous statistical analysis of the data must be carried out. The quality and clarity of figures and tables is also important.
Associate Editor
Muriel W. Lambert, PhD, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, USA
Review Editors
Brian Adams, PhD, The Brain Institute of America, USA
Robert M. Brosh Jr., PhD, National Institutes of Health, USA
James P. O’Connor, PhD, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, USA
Bin Guo, PhD, University of Houston, USA
Aleksander F. Sikorski, PhD, Regional Specialist Hospital, Poland
Howard J. Worman, MD, Columbia University, USA
Advisory board and editorial team
SEBM’s Publications Committee and EBM’s Editorial Board provides strategic and professional advice to the Editor-in-Chief, Dr Steven Goodman. The journal recognises the following Editorial Board members for their continuous guidance and support of the journal:
Editor-in-Chief
Steven R. Goodman, PhD, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN, USA
Assistant to the Editor-in-Chief
Benjamin Zimmer, Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine, Washington D.C., USA
Africa Editor
Gordon Awandare, PhD, University of Ghana, Africa
Asia Editor
Shaw-Jeng Tsai, PhD, National Cheng-Kung University Medical College, Taiwan
Latin America Editor
Nicola Conran, PhD, University of Campinas, Brazil
Europe Editor
Farzin Farzaneh, PhD, King's College London, UK
Australia/Oceana Editor
Dr. Sulev Koks, Murdoch University, Perth, Australia
The full editor list for EBM can be found here.
Journal information
Short name
Exp. biol. med.
Abbreviation
EBM
Electronic ISSN
1535-3699
Impact
3.2 Impact Factor
5.3 CiteScore
Journal categories
Experimental Biology and Medicine is composed of the following categories:
Artificial Intelligence/Machine
Biochemistry and Molecular Biology
Cell and Developmental Biology
Environmental Health/Biomarkers/Precision Medicine
Genomics, Proteomics and Bioinformatics
Immunology/Microbiology/Virology
Physiology and Pathophysiology
Systems Biology and MicroPhysiological Systems
When submitting a manuscript to Experimental Biology and Medicine, authors must submit the material directly to one of the categories. Manuscripts are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the respective category.
Open access statement
EBM provides online free gold open access to the journal and all of its research publications.
Open Access funder and institutional mandates: EBM is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution license (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in EBM. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.
Copyright statement
Under the Conditions for Website Use and the General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in EBM retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by EBM, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees EBM’s publisher, Frontiers, may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.
Quality
Each EBM article strives for the highest quality, thanks to genuinely collaborative interactions between authors, editors and reviewers. EBM encourages authors to consult the instructions for authors guidelines prior to submission.
