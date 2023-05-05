 Skip to main content

The Biochemistry and Molecular Biology category seeks manuscripts describing original research and mini reviews that will make novel and substantive contributions to elucidating the molecular and cellular basis and/or mechanisms of cell function or disease. There are a number of areas of particular interest. One is in the rapidly expanding field of non-coding RNAs. Studies are sought on long non-coding RNAs (lncRNA), microRNAs (miRNA), small interfering RNAs (siRNA) and circular RNAs (circRNA), their role and mechanism of action in many cellular processes such as gene and epigenetic regulation, chromatin dynamics, endoplasmic reticulum stress, apoptosis, cell proliferation and migration; their important role in various disease processes such as cancer development, progression and metastasis; and their therapeutic potential and use as biomarkers for diagnosis of diseases. Another area of specific interest is in studies which will advance our knowledge and provide new insights on proteins associated with the nucleoskeleton and cytoskeleton such as tubulin, lamin, actin, myosin, and spectrin, on their interactions with each other, with the LINC (linker of nucleoskeleton and cytoskeleton) complex in mediating signaling between the nucleus and cytoplasm and in regulation of multiple cytoplasmic and nuclear processes. Of importance are new developments on how, mechanistically, defects or deficiencies in these proteins affect nuclear movement and architecture, cellular migration, mitosis, cell adhesion, cell-cell contact, and biomechanical functions of the cell, and lead to diverse pathological processes such as the laminopathies, DNA repair disorders, cancer invasion and metastasis, pathological cardiac remodeling, and impaired wound healing. Another area of specific interest is research on new advances in the fields of DNA repair and genomic instability, on the proteins associated with the repair processes and their mechanism of action, on the importance of these proteins in chromosome stability and telomere function, and the disorders associated with defects or deficiencies in these proteins. These are examples of specific areas of interest but are neither exhaustive nor mutually exclusive. It is important that the manuscripts submitted are well written. EBM is a multidisciplinary journal; therefore, the central points need to be clearly communicated and their impact stressed. Rigorous statistical analysis of the data must be carried out. The quality and clarity of figures and tables is also important.

Associate Editor

Muriel W. Lambert, PhD, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, USA

Review Editors

Brian Adams, PhD, The Brain Institute of America, USA

Robert M. Brosh Jr., PhD, National Institutes of Health, USA

James P. O’Connor, PhD, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, USA

Bin Guo, PhD, University of Houston, USA

Aleksander F. Sikorski, PhD, Regional Specialist Hospital, Poland

Howard J. Worman, MD, Columbia University, USA

Advisory board and editorial team

SEBM’s Publications Committee and EBM’s Editorial Board provides strategic and professional advice to the Editor-in-Chief, Dr Steven Goodman. The journal recognises the following Editorial Board members for their continuous guidance and support of the journal: 

Editor-in-Chief

Steven R. Goodman, PhD, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN, USA

Assistant to the Editor-in-Chief

Benjamin Zimmer, Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine, Washington D.C., USA

Africa Editor

Gordon Awandare, PhD, University of Ghana, Africa

Asia Editor

Shaw-Jeng Tsai, PhD, National Cheng-Kung University Medical College, Taiwan

Latin America Editor

Nicola Conran, PhD, University of Campinas, Brazil

Europe Editor

Farzin Farzaneh, PhD, King's College London, UK

Australia/Oceana Editor

Dr. Sulev Koks, Murdoch University, Perth, Australia



Journal information

  • Short name

    Exp. biol. med.

  • Abbreviation

    EBM

  • Electronic ISSN

    1535-3699

  • Impact

    3.2 Impact Factor

    5.3 CiteScore

Journal categories

Experimental Biology and Medicine is composed of the following categories:

Anatomy/Pathology

Artificial Intelligence/Machine

Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

Bioimaging

Biomedical Engineering

Bionanoscience

Cell and Developmental Biology

Clinical Trials

Endocrinology and Nutrition

Environmental Health/Biomarkers/Precision Medicine

Genomics, Proteomics and Bioinformatics 

Immunology/Microbiology/Virology

Mechanisms of Aging

Neuroscience

Pharmacology and Toxicology

Physiology and Pathophysiology

Population Health

Stem Cell Biology

Structural Biology

Synthetic Biology

Systems Biology and MicroPhysiological Systems

Translational Research

When submitting a manuscript to Experimental Biology and Medicine, authors must submit the material directly to one of the categories. Manuscripts are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the respective category.

EBM provides online free gold open access to the journal and all of its research publications.

Open Access funder and institutional mandates: EBM is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution license  (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in EBM. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

