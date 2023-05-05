Scope

The Biochemistry and Molecular Biology category seeks manuscripts describing original research and mini reviews that will make novel and substantive contributions to elucidating the molecular and cellular basis and/or mechanisms of cell function or disease. There are a number of areas of particular interest. One is in the rapidly expanding field of non-coding RNAs. Studies are sought on long non-coding RNAs (lncRNA), microRNAs (miRNA), small interfering RNAs (siRNA) and circular RNAs (circRNA), their role and mechanism of action in many cellular processes such as gene and epigenetic regulation, chromatin dynamics, endoplasmic reticulum stress, apoptosis, cell proliferation and migration; their important role in various disease processes such as cancer development, progression and metastasis; and their therapeutic potential and use as biomarkers for diagnosis of diseases. Another area of specific interest is in studies which will advance our knowledge and provide new insights on proteins associated with the nucleoskeleton and cytoskeleton such as tubulin, lamin, actin, myosin, and spectrin, on their interactions with each other, with the LINC (linker of nucleoskeleton and cytoskeleton) complex in mediating signaling between the nucleus and cytoplasm and in regulation of multiple cytoplasmic and nuclear processes. Of importance are new developments on how, mechanistically, defects or deficiencies in these proteins affect nuclear movement and architecture, cellular migration, mitosis, cell adhesion, cell-cell contact, and biomechanical functions of the cell, and lead to diverse pathological processes such as the laminopathies, DNA repair disorders, cancer invasion and metastasis, pathological cardiac remodeling, and impaired wound healing. Another area of specific interest is research on new advances in the fields of DNA repair and genomic instability, on the proteins associated with the repair processes and their mechanism of action, on the importance of these proteins in chromosome stability and telomere function, and the disorders associated with defects or deficiencies in these proteins. These are examples of specific areas of interest but are neither exhaustive nor mutually exclusive. It is important that the manuscripts submitted are well written. EBM is a multidisciplinary journal; therefore, the central points need to be clearly communicated and their impact stressed. Rigorous statistical analysis of the data must be carried out. The quality and clarity of figures and tables is also important.

Associate Editor

Muriel W. Lambert, PhD, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, USA

Review Editors

Brian Adams, PhD, The Brain Institute of America, USA

Robert M. Brosh Jr., PhD, National Institutes of Health, USA

James P. O’Connor, PhD, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, USA

Bin Guo, PhD, University of Houston, USA

Aleksander F. Sikorski, PhD, Regional Specialist Hospital, Poland

Howard J. Worman, MD, Columbia University, USA