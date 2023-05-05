 Skip to main content

Navigation group

Main content

Scope

The Bioimaging category invites original manuscripts and review papers in all fields of biomedical imaging including the development and applications of novel technologies for molecular, metabolic, ultrastructural, anatomical, and functional imaging of human and animals. Areas of interest encompass from whole organism, to tissues and cells, particularly including research in the field of morphological and functional mapping of the brain of human and animals with X-ray computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), magnetoencephalography (MEG), electroencephalogram mapping, ultrasound imaging, photoacoustic imaging, optical coherence tomography, multiphoton microscopy, and other emerging technologies. Papers that focus on the investigations and studies in the following subjects and fields are welcome: (1) Investigation of the morphological and functional architecture of single organs, tissues, and cells that provide novel and interesting results on the relation between structure, and function either in physiological or pathological conditions; (2) novel non-invasive methodologies for the investigation of single organs, tissues, and cells with potential applications in the diagnostic or therapeutic domain; (3) research that combines multiple investigative approaches, such as genetics and imaging, or imaging with pharmacological probes; (4) studies on the in vivo imaging of the molecular mechanisms that underlie cognition and mental activity in healthy conditions as well as in the presence of neurological and psychiatric disorders and of the effects of pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatments. Manuscripts will be reviewed on the basis of scientific merit and respect of internationally accepted ethical standards for animal and human research. Submission of purely clinical studies is discouraged. Single case reports will be considered only if they may represent a significant advancement in the comprehension of pathophysiological mechanisms.

Associate Editor

Shuliang Jiao, PhD, Florida International University, USA

Review Editors

Kamran Avanaki, PhD, University of Illinois at Chicago, USA

Zygmunt (Karol) Gryczynski, PhD, Texas Christian University, USA

Hong Liu, PhD, University of Oklahoma, USA

Kate Luby-Phelps, PhD, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, USA

Qingming Luo, PhD, Huazhong University of Science & Technology, Wuhan, China

Xinmai Yang, PhD, The University of Kansas, USA

Xincheng Yao, PhD, University of Illinois at Chicago, USA

Baohong Yuan, PhD, University of Texas at Arlington, USA

Weizhao Zhao, PhD, University of Miami, Florida, USA

Advisory board and editorial team

SEBM’s Publications Committee and EBM’s Editorial Board provides strategic and professional advice to the Editor-in-Chief, Dr Steven Goodman. The journal recognises the following Editorial Board members for their continuous guidance and support of the journal: 

Editor-in-Chief

Steven R. Goodman, PhD, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN, USA

Assistant to the Editor-in-Chief

Benjamin Zimmer, Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine, Washington D.C., USA

Africa Editor

Gordon Awandare, PhD, University of Ghana, Africa

Asia Editor

Shaw-Jeng Tsai, PhD, National Cheng-Kung University Medical College, Taiwan

Latin America Editor

Nicola Conran, PhD, University of Campinas, Brazil

Europe Editor

Farzin Farzaneh, PhD, King's College London, UK

Australia/Oceana Editor

Dr. Sulev Koks, Murdoch University, Perth, Australia



The full editor list for EBM can be found here.

Journal information

  • Short name

    Exp. biol. med.

  • Abbreviation

    EBM

  • Electronic ISSN

    1535-3699

  • Impact

    3.2 Impact Factor

    5.3 CiteScore

Journal categories

Experimental Biology and Medicine is composed of the following categories:

Anatomy/Pathology

Artificial Intelligence/Machine

Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

Bioimaging

Biomedical Engineering

Bionanoscience

Cell and Developmental Biology

Clinical Trials

Endocrinology and Nutrition

Environmental Health/Biomarkers/Precision Medicine

Genomics, Proteomics and Bioinformatics 

Immunology/Microbiology/Virology

Mechanisms of Aging

Neuroscience

Pharmacology and Toxicology

Physiology and Pathophysiology

Population Health

Stem Cell Biology

Structural Biology

Synthetic Biology

Systems Biology and MicroPhysiological Systems

Translational Research

When submitting a manuscript to Experimental Biology and Medicine, authors must submit the material directly to one of the categories. Manuscripts are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the respective category.

Open access statement

Open access logo

EBM provides online free gold open access to the journal and all of its research publications.

Open Access funder and institutional mandates: EBM is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution license  (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in EBM. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Quality

Each EBM article strives for the highest quality, thanks to genuinely collaborative interactions between authors, editors and reviewers. EBM encourages authors to consult the instructions for authors guidelines prior to submission.

Contact

Frontiers Editorial Office

Avenue du Tribunal Fédéral 34

CH – 1005 Lausanne

Switzerland

Tel +41(0)21 510 17 40

Fax +41 (0)21 510 17 01

For queries regarding thematic issues, fee support, and any other questions, please contact development@ebm-journal.org

For all queries regarding manuscripts in review or potential conflicts of interest, please contact ebm@ebm-journal.org

EBM Editorial Offices

For any additional questions or queries, please contact bzimmer@sebm.org

IT HelpDesk

Tel +41(0)21 510 17 10

Fax +41 (0)21 510 17 01

For technical issues, please visit our HelpDesk, or contact our IT HelpDesk team at support@ebm-journal.org