Scope

The Bioimaging category invites original manuscripts and review papers in all fields of biomedical imaging including the development and applications of novel technologies for molecular, metabolic, ultrastructural, anatomical, and functional imaging of human and animals. Areas of interest encompass from whole organism, to tissues and cells, particularly including research in the field of morphological and functional mapping of the brain of human and animals with X-ray computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), magnetoencephalography (MEG), electroencephalogram mapping, ultrasound imaging, photoacoustic imaging, optical coherence tomography, multiphoton microscopy, and other emerging technologies. Papers that focus on the investigations and studies in the following subjects and fields are welcome: (1) Investigation of the morphological and functional architecture of single organs, tissues, and cells that provide novel and interesting results on the relation between structure, and function either in physiological or pathological conditions; (2) novel non-invasive methodologies for the investigation of single organs, tissues, and cells with potential applications in the diagnostic or therapeutic domain; (3) research that combines multiple investigative approaches, such as genetics and imaging, or imaging with pharmacological probes; (4) studies on the in vivo imaging of the molecular mechanisms that underlie cognition and mental activity in healthy conditions as well as in the presence of neurological and psychiatric disorders and of the effects of pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatments. Manuscripts will be reviewed on the basis of scientific merit and respect of internationally accepted ethical standards for animal and human research. Submission of purely clinical studies is discouraged. Single case reports will be considered only if they may represent a significant advancement in the comprehension of pathophysiological mechanisms.

Associate Editor

Review Editors

