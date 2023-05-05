Scope

The Biomarkers in Regulatory Science category invites reports of original research articles and mini reviews that provide novel information on biomarkers with an emphasis on their impact on precision medicine. A primary goal is to identify and examine biomarkers of effect, disposition and susceptibility that prove useful in assessing the safety and efficacy of drugs and biologics as well as the safety of food. Investigations focused on technologies enabling precision medicine in clinical application and biomarker qualification are especially relevant to the drug development process and are welcomed for submission to this section. Submitted manuscripts may include information on the development of innovative biomarkers for application to clinical assessments and to medical product development as well as those relevant to other scientific areas concerning product safety (e.g., foods and devices). The goal is to accelerate development, refinement, and precision application of medical products; assess the safety of food; and provide information on the toxicity of tobacco products. For the reviews, we strongly encourage thought leaders in the biomarker field to discuss emerging and mature biomarkers as they travel the development and qualification process and how they may benefit public health. For original research articles, scientific merit will be emphasized as well as the effective communication of the scientific data including clarity, quality and accuracy of the text, figures and tables, and clarity of methods, experimental design, and statistical analyses.

Associate Editor

William Slikker, Jr., PhD, Retired (formerly US Food and Drug Administration), USA

Editorial Board Members

Ritchie Feuers, National Center for Toxicological Research (FDA), USA

Gary Steven Friedman, MD, Pfizer, Inc., USA

Paul C. Howard, Food & Drug Administration (FDA), USA

Donald J. Johann Jr., MD, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, USA

Oh-Seung Kwon, Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), Republic of Korea

Ann M. Marini, Department of Neurology, University of Health Sciences, Bethesda, USA

Igor Pogribny, National Center for Toxicological Research (FDA) Jefferson, USA

Cheng Wang, National Center for Toxicological Research (FDA), USA