The Biomarkers in Regulatory Science category invites reports of original research articles and mini reviews that provide novel information on biomarkers with an emphasis on their impact on precision medicine. A primary goal is to identify and examine biomarkers of effect, disposition and susceptibility that prove useful in assessing the safety and efficacy of drugs and biologics as well as the safety of food. Investigations focused on technologies enabling precision medicine in clinical application and biomarker qualification are especially relevant to the drug development process and are welcomed for submission to this section. Submitted manuscripts may include information on the development of innovative biomarkers for application to clinical assessments and to medical product development as well as those relevant to other scientific areas concerning product safety (e.g., foods and devices). The goal is to accelerate development, refinement, and precision application of medical products; assess the safety of food; and provide information on the toxicity of tobacco products. For the reviews, we strongly encourage thought leaders in the biomarker field to discuss emerging and mature biomarkers as they travel the development and qualification process and how they may benefit public health. For original research articles, scientific merit will be emphasized as well as the effective communication of the scientific data including clarity, quality and accuracy of the text, figures and tables, and clarity of methods, experimental design, and statistical analyses.
Associate Editor
William Slikker, Jr., PhD, Retired (formerly US Food and Drug Administration), USA
Editorial Board Members
Ritchie Feuers, National Center for Toxicological Research (FDA), USA
Gary Steven Friedman, MD, Pfizer, Inc., USA
Paul C. Howard, Food & Drug Administration (FDA), USA
Donald J. Johann Jr., MD, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, USA
Oh-Seung Kwon, Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), Republic of Korea
Ann M. Marini, Department of Neurology, University of Health Sciences, Bethesda, USA
Igor Pogribny, National Center for Toxicological Research (FDA) Jefferson, USA
Cheng Wang, National Center for Toxicological Research (FDA), USA
Advisory board and editorial team
SEBM’s Publications Committee and EBM’s Editorial Board provides strategic and professional advice to the Editor-in-Chief. The journal recognizes the following Editorial Board members for their continuous guidance and support of the journal:
Editor-in-Chief
Nicola Conran, University of Campinas, Brazil
Deputy Editors
Sulev Koks, Murdoch University, Perth, Australia
Shaw-Jeng Tsai, PhD, National Cheng-Kung University Medical College, Taiwan
Africa Editor
Gordon Awandare, PhD, University of Ghana, Africa
Asia Editor
Shaw-Jeng Tsai, PhD, National Cheng-Kung University Medical College, Taiwan
Americas Editor
Nicola Conran, PhD, University of Campinas, Brazil
Europe Editor
Farzin Farzaneh, PhD, King's College London, UK
Australia/Oceania Editor
Sulev Koks, Murdoch University, Perth, Australia
Journal information
Short name
Exp. Biol. Med.
Abbreviation
EBM
Electronic ISSN
1535-3699
Impact
2.7 Impact Factor
6.5 CiteScore
Indexed in
AGRICOLA, ProQuest Algology, Mycology and Protozoology Abstracts (Microbiology C), ProQuest Bacteriology Abstracts (Microbiology B), ProQuest Biological Science Database, CAB Abstracts, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), BIOSIS Previews, Biological Abstracts, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Embase, Abstracts in Anthropology Online , AgBiotechNet, Gale, ProQuest Industrial and Applied Microbiology Abstracts (Microbiology A), MEDLINE, WorldCat Discovery Service (OCLC), ProQuest Nucleic Acids Abstracts, PubMed, Scopus, Agroforestry Abstracts, Animal Breeding Abstracts, Animal Science Database, ArticleFirst, Biochemistry & Biophysics Citation Index, Botanical Pesticides Abstracts, CABI: Abstracts on Hygiene and Communicable Diseases, CABI: Agricultural Economics Database, CABI: Dairy Science Abstracts, CABI: Environmental Impact, CABI: Forest Products Abstracts, CABI: Forest Science Database, CABI: Forestry Abstracts, CABI: Global Health, CABI: Nutrition and Food Sciences Database, CABI: Tropical Diseases Bulletin, CABI: Veterinary Science Database, Chemical Abstracts Student Edition, Chemoreception Abstracts (Online), Selective, Crop Physiology Abstracts, Current Contents, Directory of Open Access Journals (DOAJ), EBSCOhost: Biological Abstracts (Online), Elsevier BV: BIOBASE, Environmental Sciences and Pollution Management, Priority, Helminthological Abstracts, Horticultural Science Database, IBZ - Internationale Bibliographie der Geistes- und Sozialwissenschaftlichen Zeitschriftenliteratur, Internationale Bibliographie der Rezensionen Geistes- und Sozialwissenschaftlicher Literatur, Maize Abstracts, Nematological Abstracts, Nutrition Abstracts and Reviews Series B, Parasitology Database, Personal Alert (E-mail), Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes News, Plant Breeding Abstracts, Plant Genetic Resources Abstracts, Plant Genetics and Breeding Database, Plant Growth Regulator Abstracts, Postharvest Abstracts, Potato Abstracts, Poultry Abstracts, ProQuest, ProQuest: CSA Neurosciences Abstracts, ProQuest: Calcium and Calcified Tissue Abstracts, Protozoological Abstracts, Reactions Weekly, Review of Medical and Veterinary Entomology, Review of Plant Pathology, Rice Abstracts, Small Animals, Soybean Abstracts, Sugar Industry Abstracts, TropAg & Rural, Virology and AIDS Abstracts, Web of Science, Weed Abstracts, Wildlife Review Abstracts, World Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology Abstracts
Impact Metrics
The 2024 2-year Impact Factor is 2.7.
The 2024 5-year Impact Factor is 3.4
The 2024 CiteScore is 6.5.
BioCore
The Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine has recently become a part of BioCore, a society publishing consortium, alongside The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB), Society for the Study of Reproduction (SSR), and Shock Society. This is a new collaborative initiative designed to strengthen society-led publishing in the biological and biomedical sciences with a shared mission: to strengthen publishing integrity, increase their publications reach and impact, ensure long-term financial sustainability, and further amplify the collective voice of the scientific societies and their communities.
Find out more and explore the website here: https://www.biocore.org
Open access statement
EBM provides online free gold open access to the journal and all of its research publications.
Open Access funder and institutional mandates: EBM is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution license (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in EBM. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.
Copyright statement
Under the Conditions for Website Use and the General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in EBM retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by EBM, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees EBM’s publisher, Frontiers, may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.
