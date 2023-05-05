About Experimental Biology and Medicine
Scope
The Cancer Biology Section is dedicated to publishing high-quality basic, translational, and mechanistic research that advances the understanding of tumor initiation, progression, and therapeutic response across diverse cancer types.
This section emphasizes studies elucidating the cellular, molecular, and systemic mechanisms that govern tumorigenesis, cancer cell plasticity, and tumor evolution, with a particular focus on cancer epigenetics. Areas of interest include chromatin dynamics, DNA methylation, histone modifications, RNA modifications, and epigenetic reprogramming in cancer development, progression, and therapeutic resistance.
We strongly encourage investigations into the mechanisms underlying tumor invasion and metastasis, including epithelial–mesenchymal transition (EMT), tumor dissemination, angiogenesis, and metastatic niche formation. Studies addressing how epigenetic regulation influences metastatic potential and tumor progression are particularly welcomed.
In addition, this section highlights research in cancer immunology and immunotherapy, including tumor–immune interactions, immune evasion, inflammation, and the regulation of innate and adaptive immune responses within the tumor microenvironment. We welcome work exploring immunotherapeutic strategies such as immune checkpoint blockade, adoptive cell therapies, cancer vaccines, and combination therapies, as well as mechanisms of resistance and biomarkers of response.
We also encourage studies investigating the interplay between genetic alterations, epigenetic regulation, metabolic reprogramming, and environmental or lifestyle factors in shaping cancer risk, progression, and treatment outcomes.
Scope of Interest Includes
- Cellular, molecular, and translational studies addressing the biology and pathogenesis of cancer, including tumor initiation, progression, heterogeneity, and therapeutic resistance;
- Cancer epigenetics, including DNA methylation, histone modifications, chromatin remodeling, non-coding RNAs, and RNA modifications (e.g., m6A) in tumor biology;
- Mechanisms of tumor invasion and metastasis, including EMT, angiogenesis, tumor dissemination, and metastatic niche formation;
- Epigenetic regulation of metastasis, angiogenesis, and therapy resistance;
- Cancer immunology, including tumor–immune interactions, immune surveillance, immune evasion, and inflammation in cancer;
- Immunotherapy approaches such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T/NK cell therapies, cancer vaccines, and combination immunotherapies, as well as mechanisms of response and resistance;
- Tumor microenvironment components, including immune, vascular, and metabolic regulation;
- Multi-omics approaches (genomics, epigenomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) applied to cancer biology;
- Mechanistic studies using in vitro systems, organoids, animal models, and human clinical samples relevant to cancer biology;
- Studies linking cancer biology with systemic conditions, environmental exposures, and lifestyle factors.
Out of Scope
Purely descriptive clinical studies, routine clinical procedures, case reports, and studies lacking clear mechanistic, biological, or translational relevance to cancer biology.
Associate Editor
Michael Chan, National Chung Cheng University, Taiwan
Advisory board and editorial team
SEBM’s Publications Committee and EBM’s Editorial Board provides strategic and professional advice to the Editor-in-Chief. The journal recognizes the following Editorial Board members for their continuous guidance and support of the journal:
Editor-in-Chief
Nicola Conran, University of Campinas, Brazil
Deputy Editors
Sulev Koks, Murdoch University, Perth, Australia
Shaw-Jeng Tsai, PhD, National Cheng-Kung University Medical College, Taiwan
Africa Editor
Gordon Awandare, PhD, University of Ghana, Africa
Asia Editor
Shaw-Jeng Tsai, PhD, National Cheng-Kung University Medical College, Taiwan
Americas Editor
Nicola Conran, PhD, University of Campinas, Brazil
Europe Editor
Farzin Farzaneh, PhD, King's College London, UK
Australia/Oceania Editor
Sulev Koks, Murdoch University, Perth, Australia
Journal information
Short name
Exp. Biol. Med.
Abbreviation
EBM
Electronic ISSN
1535-3699
Impact
3.8 Impact Factor
6.6 CiteScore
Indexed in
AGRICOLA, ProQuest Algology, Mycology and Protozoology Abstracts (Microbiology C), ProQuest Bacteriology Abstracts (Microbiology B), ProQuest Biological Science Database, CAB Abstracts, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), BIOSIS Previews, Biological Abstracts, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Embase, Abstracts in Anthropology Online , AgBiotechNet, Gale, ProQuest Industrial and Applied Microbiology Abstracts (Microbiology A), MEDLINE, WorldCat Discovery Service (OCLC), ProQuest Nucleic Acids Abstracts, PubMed, Scopus, Agroforestry Abstracts, Animal Breeding Abstracts, Animal Science Database, ArticleFirst, Biochemistry & Biophysics Citation Index, Botanical Pesticides Abstracts, CABI: Abstracts on Hygiene and Communicable Diseases, CABI: Agricultural Economics Database, CABI: Dairy Science Abstracts, CABI: Environmental Impact, CABI: Forest Products Abstracts, CABI: Forest Science Database, CABI: Forestry Abstracts, CABI: Global Health, CABI: Nutrition and Food Sciences Database, CABI: Tropical Diseases Bulletin, CABI: Veterinary Science Database, Chemical Abstracts Student Edition, Chemoreception Abstracts (Online), Selective, Crop Physiology Abstracts, Current Contents, Directory of Open Access Journals (DOAJ), EBSCOhost: Biological Abstracts (Online), Elsevier BV: BIOBASE, Environmental Sciences and Pollution Management, Priority, Helminthological Abstracts, Horticultural Science Database, IBZ - Internationale Bibliographie der Geistes- und Sozialwissenschaftlichen Zeitschriftenliteratur, Internationale Bibliographie der Rezensionen Geistes- und Sozialwissenschaftlicher Literatur, Maize Abstracts, Nematological Abstracts, Nutrition Abstracts and Reviews Series B, Parasitology Database, Personal Alert (E-mail), Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes News, Plant Breeding Abstracts, Plant Genetic Resources Abstracts, Plant Genetics and Breeding Database, Plant Growth Regulator Abstracts, Postharvest Abstracts, Potato Abstracts, Poultry Abstracts, ProQuest, ProQuest: CSA Neurosciences Abstracts, ProQuest: Calcium and Calcified Tissue Abstracts, Protozoological Abstracts, Reactions Weekly, Review of Medical and Veterinary Entomology, Review of Plant Pathology, Rice Abstracts, Small Animals, Soybean Abstracts, Sugar Industry Abstracts, TropAg & Rural, Virology and AIDS Abstracts, Web of Science, Weed Abstracts, Wildlife Review Abstracts, World Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology Abstracts
Impact Metrics
The 2025 2-year Impact Factor is 3.8. This places the journal in the 2nd quartile of the ‘Medicine, Research and Experimental’ category.
The 2025 5-year Impact Factor is 4.0
The 2025 CiteScore is 6.6. This places the journal in the 77th percentile of the ‘Biochemistry, Genetics and Molecular Biology’ category.
BioCore
The Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine has recently become a part of BioCore, a society publishing consortium, alongside The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB), Society for the Study of Reproduction (SSR), and Shock Society. This is a new collaborative initiative designed to strengthen society-led publishing in the biological and biomedical sciences with a shared mission: to strengthen publishing integrity, increase their publications reach and impact, ensure long-term financial sustainability, and further amplify the collective voice of the scientific societies and their communities.
Find out more and explore the website here: https://www.biocore.org
Open access statement
EBM provides online free gold open access to the journal and all of its research publications.
Open Access funder and institutional mandates: EBM is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution license (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in EBM. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.
Copyright statement
Under the Conditions for Website Use and the General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in EBM retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by EBM, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees EBM’s publisher, Frontiers, may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.
Quality
Each EBM article strives for the highest quality, thanks to genuinely collaborative interactions between authors, editors and reviewers. EBM encourages authors to consult the instructions for authors guidelines prior to submission.
Contact
Frontiers Editorial Office
Avenue du Tribunal Fédéral 34
CH – 1005 Lausanne
Switzerland
For queries regarding thematic issues, fee support, and any other questions, please contact development@ebm-journal.org
For all queries regarding manuscripts in review or potential conflicts of interest, please contact ebm@ebm-journal.org
EBM Editorial Offices
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