Scope

The Cancer Biology Section is dedicated to publishing high-quality basic, translational, and mechanistic research that advances the understanding of tumor initiation, progression, and therapeutic response across diverse cancer types.

This section emphasizes studies elucidating the cellular, molecular, and systemic mechanisms that govern tumorigenesis, cancer cell plasticity, and tumor evolution, with a particular focus on cancer epigenetics. Areas of interest include chromatin dynamics, DNA methylation, histone modifications, RNA modifications, and epigenetic reprogramming in cancer development, progression, and therapeutic resistance.

We strongly encourage investigations into the mechanisms underlying tumor invasion and metastasis, including epithelial–mesenchymal transition (EMT), tumor dissemination, angiogenesis, and metastatic niche formation. Studies addressing how epigenetic regulation influences metastatic potential and tumor progression are particularly welcomed.

In addition, this section highlights research in cancer immunology and immunotherapy, including tumor–immune interactions, immune evasion, inflammation, and the regulation of innate and adaptive immune responses within the tumor microenvironment. We welcome work exploring immunotherapeutic strategies such as immune checkpoint blockade, adoptive cell therapies, cancer vaccines, and combination therapies, as well as mechanisms of resistance and biomarkers of response.

We also encourage studies investigating the interplay between genetic alterations, epigenetic regulation, metabolic reprogramming, and environmental or lifestyle factors in shaping cancer risk, progression, and treatment outcomes.

Scope of Interest Includes

- Cellular, molecular, and translational studies addressing the biology and pathogenesis of cancer, including tumor initiation, progression, heterogeneity, and therapeutic resistance;

- Cancer epigenetics, including DNA methylation, histone modifications, chromatin remodeling, non-coding RNAs, and RNA modifications (e.g., m6A) in tumor biology;

- Mechanisms of tumor invasion and metastasis, including EMT, angiogenesis, tumor dissemination, and metastatic niche formation;

- Epigenetic regulation of metastasis, angiogenesis, and therapy resistance;

- Cancer immunology, including tumor–immune interactions, immune surveillance, immune evasion, and inflammation in cancer;

- Immunotherapy approaches such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T/NK cell therapies, cancer vaccines, and combination immunotherapies, as well as mechanisms of response and resistance;

- Tumor microenvironment components, including immune, vascular, and metabolic regulation;

- Multi-omics approaches (genomics, epigenomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) applied to cancer biology;

- Mechanistic studies using in vitro systems, organoids, animal models, and human clinical samples relevant to cancer biology;

- Studies linking cancer biology with systemic conditions, environmental exposures, and lifestyle factors.

Out of Scope

Purely descriptive clinical studies, routine clinical procedures, case reports, and studies lacking clear mechanistic, biological, or translational relevance to cancer biology.

Associate Editor

Michael Chan, National Chung Cheng University, Taiwan