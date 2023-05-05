Scope

The Cell and Developmental Biology category welcomes manuscripts that encompass mechanisms which regulate cellular structure and activity, particularly as they relate to developmental processes. Examples of developmental processes include control of early embryogenesis and mechanisms that determine cellular lineage and fate. The use of model lower organisms such as yeast, Drosophila and Caenorhabditis elegans are most welcome, as are vertebrate models of differentiation and development. Manuscripts that elucidate basic developmental mechanism(s) which are then evaluated using in vivo systems are encouraged. At the cellular level, the Cell and Development section will entertain manuscripts that examine basic mechanisms of cellular activity such as regulation of cell division, cell cycle, cellular responses to DNA damage, cell polarity, adhesion, and migration. Manuscripts that use single cell analyses of nucleic acids and proteins that provide insight into cellular and developmental mechanisms are also welcome. The above examples represent the types of research areas that will be considered by this section, but the list should not be considered as all inclusive.

Associate Editor

Review Editors

