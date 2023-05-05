Main content
Scope
The Environmental Health/Biomarkers/Precision Medicine category invites reports of original research articles and mini reviews that provide novel information on biomarkers with an emphasis on their impact on precision medicine. A primary goal is to identify and examine biomarkers of effect, disposition and susceptibility that prove useful in assessing the safety and efficacy of drugs and biologics as well as the safety of food. Investigations focused on technologies enabling precision medicine in clinical application and biomarker qualification are especially relevant to the drug development process and are welcomed for submission to this section. Submitted manuscripts may include information on the development of innovative biomarkers for application to clinical assessments and to medical product development as well as those relevant to other scientific areas concerning product safety (e.g., foods and devices). The goal is to accelerate development, refinement, and precision application of medical products; assess the safety of food; and provide information on the toxicity of tobacco products. For the reviews, we strongly encourage thought leaders in the biomarker field to discuss emerging and mature biomarkers as they travel the development and qualification process and how they may benefit public health. For original research articles, scientific merit will be emphasized as well as the effective communication of the scientific data including clarity, quality and accuracy of the text, figures and tables, and clarity of methods, experimental design, and statistical analyses.
Associate Editor
William Slikker, Jr., PhD, Retired (formerly US Food and Drug Administration), USA
Review Editors
Ritchie Feuers, PhD, US Food and Drug Administration, USA
Gary Steven Friedman, MD, Pfizer, Inc., USA
Donald J. Johann Jr., MD, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, USA
Donald R. Mattison, MD, Risk Sciences International/University of Ottawa, Canada
Donna L. Mendrick, PhD, US Food and Drug Administration, USA
John-Michael Sauer, PhD, Critical Path Institute, USA
Cheng Wang, MD, PhD, US Food and Drug Administration, USA
Paul Brent Watkins, MD, University of North Carolina, USA
Advisory board and editorial team
SEBM’s Publications Committee and EBM’s Editorial Board provides strategic and professional advice to the Editor-in-Chief, Dr Steven Goodman. The journal recognises the following Editorial Board members for their continuous guidance and support of the journal:
Editor-in-Chief
Steven R. Goodman, PhD, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN, USA
Assistant to the Editor-in-Chief
Benjamin Zimmer, Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine, Washington D.C., USA
Africa Editor
Gordon Awandare, PhD, University of Ghana, Africa
Asia Editor
Shaw-Jeng Tsai, PhD, National Cheng-Kung University Medical College, Taiwan
Latin America Editor
Nicola Conran, PhD, University of Campinas, Brazil
Europe Editor
Farzin Farzaneh, PhD, King's College London, UK
Australia/Oceana Editor
Dr. Sulev Koks, Murdoch University, Perth, Australia
Journal information
Short name
Exp. biol. med.
Abbreviation
EBM
Electronic ISSN
1535-3699
Impact
3.2 Impact Factor
5.3 CiteScore
Journal categories
Experimental Biology and Medicine is composed of the following categories:
Artificial Intelligence/Machine
Biochemistry and Molecular Biology
Cell and Developmental Biology
Environmental Health/Biomarkers/Precision Medicine
Genomics, Proteomics and Bioinformatics
Immunology/Microbiology/Virology
Physiology and Pathophysiology
Systems Biology and MicroPhysiological Systems
When submitting a manuscript to Experimental Biology and Medicine, authors must submit the material directly to one of the categories. Manuscripts are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the respective category.
Open access statement
EBM provides online free gold open access to the journal and all of its research publications.
Open Access funder and institutional mandates: EBM is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution license (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in EBM. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.
Copyright statement
Under the Conditions for Website Use and the General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in EBM retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by EBM, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees EBM’s publisher, Frontiers, may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.
Quality
Each EBM article strives for the highest quality, thanks to genuinely collaborative interactions between authors, editors and reviewers. EBM encourages authors to consult the instructions for authors guidelines prior to submission.
