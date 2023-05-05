Scope

The Environmental Health/Biomarkers/Precision Medicine category invites reports of original research articles and mini reviews that provide novel information on biomarkers with an emphasis on their impact on precision medicine. A primary goal is to identify and examine biomarkers of effect, disposition and susceptibility that prove useful in assessing the safety and efficacy of drugs and biologics as well as the safety of food. Investigations focused on technologies enabling precision medicine in clinical application and biomarker qualification are especially relevant to the drug development process and are welcomed for submission to this section. Submitted manuscripts may include information on the development of innovative biomarkers for application to clinical assessments and to medical product development as well as those relevant to other scientific areas concerning product safety (e.g., foods and devices). The goal is to accelerate development, refinement, and precision application of medical products; assess the safety of food; and provide information on the toxicity of tobacco products. For the reviews, we strongly encourage thought leaders in the biomarker field to discuss emerging and mature biomarkers as they travel the development and qualification process and how they may benefit public health. For original research articles, scientific merit will be emphasized as well as the effective communication of the scientific data including clarity, quality and accuracy of the text, figures and tables, and clarity of methods, experimental design, and statistical analyses.

Associate Editor

William Slikker, Jr., PhD, Retired (formerly US Food and Drug Administration), USA

Review Editors

Ritchie Feuers, PhD, US Food and Drug Administration, USA

Gary Steven Friedman, MD, Pfizer, Inc., USA

Donald J. Johann Jr., MD, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, USA

Donald R. Mattison, MD, Risk Sciences International/University of Ottawa, Canada

Donna L. Mendrick, PhD, US Food and Drug Administration, USA

John-Michael Sauer, PhD, Critical Path Institute, USA

Cheng Wang, MD, PhD, US Food and Drug Administration, USA

Paul Brent Watkins, MD, University of North Carolina, USA