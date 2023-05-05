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About Experimental Biology and Medicine

Scope

The Genomics, Proteomics and Bioinformatics category invites original research papers and minireview articles in genetics, genomics, epigenomics, metagenomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and related areas of bioinformatics. We are also interested in contributions that describe new workflows and methods of data processing, analysis, diagnosis, and integration across scales – from sequence variants to clinical, social and economic impact.

Associate Editor

Sulev Koks, MD, PhD, The Perron Institute for Neurological and Translational Science, Australia

Editorial Board Members

Mark Geraci, MD, University of Pittsburgh, USA

Paul Keith Potter, PhD, Oxford Brookes University, UK

John Peter Quinn, PhD, The University of Liverpool, UK

Giovanni Stracquadanio, PhD, University of Edinburgh, UK

Advisory board and editorial team

SEBM’s Publications Committee and EBM’s Editorial Board provides strategic and professional advice to the Editor-in-Chief. The journal recognizes the following Editorial Board members for their continuous guidance and support of the journal: 

Editor-in-Chief

Nicola Conran, University of Campinas, Brazil

Deputy Editors

Sulev Koks, Murdoch University, Perth, Australia

Shaw-Jenq Tsai, PhD, National Cheng-Kung University Medical College, Taiwan

Africa Editor

Gordon Awandare, PhD, University of Ghana, Africa

Asia Editor

Shaw-Jeng Tsai, PhD, National Cheng-Kung University Medical College, Taiwan

Americas Editor

Nicola Conran, PhD, University of Campinas, Brazil

Europe Editor

Farzin Farzaneh, PhD, King's College London, UK

Australia/Oceania Editor

Sulev Koks, Murdoch University, Perth, Australia



Journal information

  • Short name

    Exp. Biol. Med.

  • Abbreviation

    EBM

  • Electronic ISSN

    1535-3699

  • Impact

    3.8 Impact Factor

    6.6 CiteScore

  • Indexed in

    AGRICOLA, ProQuest Algology, Mycology and Protozoology Abstracts (Microbiology C), ProQuest Bacteriology Abstracts (Microbiology B), ProQuest Biological Science Database, CAB Abstracts, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), BIOSIS Previews, Biological Abstracts, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Embase, Abstracts in Anthropology Online , AgBiotechNet, Gale, ProQuest Industrial and Applied Microbiology Abstracts (Microbiology A), MEDLINE, WorldCat Discovery Service (OCLC), ProQuest Nucleic Acids Abstracts, PubMed, Scopus, Agroforestry Abstracts, Animal Breeding Abstracts, Animal Science Database, ArticleFirst, Biochemistry & Biophysics Citation Index, Botanical Pesticides Abstracts, CABI: Abstracts on Hygiene and Communicable Diseases, CABI: Agricultural Economics Database, CABI: Dairy Science Abstracts, CABI: Environmental Impact, CABI: Forest Products Abstracts, CABI: Forest Science Database, CABI: Forestry Abstracts, CABI: Global Health, CABI: Nutrition and Food Sciences Database, CABI: Tropical Diseases Bulletin, CABI: Veterinary Science Database, Chemical Abstracts Student Edition, Chemoreception Abstracts (Online), Selective, Crop Physiology Abstracts, Current Contents, Directory of Open Access Journals (DOAJ), EBSCOhost: Biological Abstracts (Online), Elsevier BV: BIOBASE, Environmental Sciences and Pollution Management, Priority, Helminthological Abstracts, Horticultural Science Database, IBZ - Internationale Bibliographie der Geistes- und Sozialwissenschaftlichen Zeitschriftenliteratur, Internationale Bibliographie der Rezensionen Geistes- und Sozialwissenschaftlicher Literatur, Maize Abstracts, Nematological Abstracts, Nutrition Abstracts and Reviews Series B, Parasitology Database, Personal Alert (E-mail), Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes News, Plant Breeding Abstracts, Plant Genetic Resources Abstracts, Plant Genetics and Breeding Database, Plant Growth Regulator Abstracts, Postharvest Abstracts, Potato Abstracts, Poultry Abstracts, ProQuest, ProQuest: CSA Neurosciences Abstracts, ProQuest: Calcium and Calcified Tissue Abstracts, Protozoological Abstracts, Reactions Weekly, Review of Medical and Veterinary Entomology, Review of Plant Pathology, Rice Abstracts, Small Animals, Soybean Abstracts, Sugar Industry Abstracts, TropAg & Rural, Virology and AIDS Abstracts, Web of Science, Weed Abstracts, Wildlife Review Abstracts, World Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology Abstracts

Impact Metrics 

The 2025 2-year Impact Factor is 3.8. This places the journal in the 2nd quartile of the ‘Medicine, Research and Experimental’ category.

The 2025 5-year Impact Factor is 4.0

The 2025 CiteScore is 6.6. This places the journal in the 77th percentile of the ‘Biochemistry, Genetics and Molecular Biology’ category.

BioCore

The Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine has recently become a part of BioCore, a society publishing consortium, alongside The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB), Society for the Study of Reproduction (SSR), and Shock Society. This is a new collaborative initiative designed to strengthen society-led publishing in the biological and biomedical sciences with a shared mission: to strengthen publishing integrity, increase their publications reach and impact, ensure long-term financial sustainability, and further amplify the collective voice of the scientific societies and their communities.

Find out more and explore the website here: https://www.biocore.org

DO NOT USE - FOR FAAS USE ONLY

Open access statement

Open access logo

EBM provides online free gold open access to the journal and all of its research publications.

Open Access funder and institutional mandates: EBM is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution license  (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in EBM. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Quality

Each EBM article strives for the highest quality, thanks to genuinely collaborative interactions between authors, editors and reviewers. EBM encourages authors to consult the instructions for authors guidelines prior to submission.

Contact

Frontiers Editorial Office

Avenue du Tribunal Fédéral 34

CH – 1005 Lausanne

Switzerland

For queries regarding thematic issues, fee support, and any other questions, please contact development@ebm-journal.org

For all queries regarding manuscripts in review or potential conflicts of interest, please contact ebm@ebm-journal.org

EBM Editorial Offices

IT HelpDesk

For technical issues, please visit our HelpDesk, or contact our IT HelpDesk team at support@ebm-journal.org