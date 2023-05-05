 Skip to main content

The Immunology/Microbiology/Virology category has a broad remit and welcomes the receipt of manuscripts reporting novel research findings and mini reviews on each of these aspects of experimental biology and medicine. Studies with clear translational relevance are particularly encouraged, such as investigations of bacterial/viral diseases, cancer immunology, transplantation medicine, autoimmunity, allergy, development of vaccination strategies and novel immunotherapies. There is reduced interest in articles on fundamental topics such as the taxonomy of microorganisms, unless innovative research tools and concepts are employed to address previously intractable questions. While emphasizing the importance of scientific content (quality and novelty), our editorial policy recognizes the importance of clear and lucid presentations as reflected in the eloquence of the scientific language and the clarity and quality of the figures used for data or conceptual presentations.

Flavio Guimaraes da Fonseca, PhD, Federal University of Minas Gerais, Brazil

Mariele Gatto, PhD, University of Padova, Italy

Farzin Farzaneh, PhD, King's College London, UK

Kam Man Hui, PhD, National Cancer Centre Singapore, Singapore

Francois Villinger, PhD, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, USA

SEBM’s Publications Committee and EBM’s Editorial Board provides strategic and professional advice to the Editor-in-Chief, Dr Steven Goodman. The journal recognises the following Editorial Board members for their continuous guidance and support of the journal: 

Steven R. Goodman, PhD, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN, USA

Benjamin Zimmer, Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine, Washington D.C., USA

Gordon Awandare, PhD, University of Ghana, Africa

Shaw-Jeng Tsai, PhD, National Cheng-Kung University Medical College, Taiwan

Nicola Conran, PhD, University of Campinas, Brazil

Farzin Farzaneh, PhD, King's College London, UK

Dr. Sulev Koks, Murdoch University, Perth, Australia



    Exp. biol. med.

    EBM

    1535-3699

    3.2 Impact Factor

    5.3 CiteScore

Experimental Biology and Medicine is composed of the following categories:

Anatomy/Pathology

Artificial Intelligence/Machine

Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

Bioimaging

Biomedical Engineering

Bionanoscience

Cell and Developmental Biology

Clinical Trials

Endocrinology and Nutrition

Environmental Health/Biomarkers/Precision Medicine

Genomics, Proteomics and Bioinformatics 

Immunology/Microbiology/Virology

Mechanisms of Aging

Neuroscience

Pharmacology and Toxicology

Physiology and Pathophysiology

Population Health

Stem Cell Biology

Structural Biology

Synthetic Biology

Systems Biology and MicroPhysiological Systems

Translational Research

When submitting a manuscript to Experimental Biology and Medicine, authors must submit the material directly to one of the categories. Manuscripts are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the respective category.

EBM provides online free gold open access to the journal and all of its research publications.

Open Access funder and institutional mandates: EBM is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution license  (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in EBM. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Each EBM article strives for the highest quality, thanks to genuinely collaborative interactions between authors, editors and reviewers. EBM encourages authors to consult the instructions for authors guidelines prior to submission.

