The Infectious Diseases category has a broad scope and welcomes the submission of original research articles and concise reviews that contribute novel insights to experimental biology and medicine. We particularly encourage studies with clear translational relevance, including investigations into fungal, bacterial, or viral infections; host immune responses; vaccine development; innovative diagnostic approaches; and novel therapeutic strategies for infectious diseases. Submissions focused on fundamental microbiological topics, such as microbial taxonomy, generally fall outside the journal’s primary scope—unless they employ cutting-edge tools or concepts to address previously unresolved scientific questions. While scientific rigor, originality, and relevance remain central to our editorial standards, we also place strong emphasis on the clarity and elegance of presentation. Manuscripts should demonstrate precise scientific language and high-quality visual representations that enhance data interpretation and conceptual understanding.
Associate Editors
Flavio Guimaraes da Fonseca, Federal University of Minas Gerais, Brazil
Editorial Board Members
Andrea Doria, University of Padua, Italy
Farzin Farzaneh, PhD, King's College London, UK
Kam Man Hui, PhD, National Cancer Centre Singapore, Singapore
Francois Villinger, PhD, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, USA
Advisory board and editorial team
SEBM’s Publications Committee and EBM’s Editorial Board provides strategic and professional advice to the Editor-in-Chief. The journal recognizes the following Editorial Board members for their continuous guidance and support of the journal:
Editor-in-Chief
Nicola Conran, University of Campinas, Brazil
Deputy Editor
Sulev Koks, Murdoch University, Perth, Australia
Africa Editor
Gordon Awandare, PhD, University of Ghana, Africa
Asia Editor
Shaw-Jeng Tsai, PhD, National Cheng-Kung University Medical College, Taiwan
Americas Editor
Nicola Conran, PhD, University of Campinas, Brazil
Europe Editor
Farzin Farzaneh, PhD, King's College London, UK
Australia/Oceania Editor
Sulev Koks, Murdoch University, Perth, Australia
Exp. Biol. Med.
EBM
1535-3699
2.7 Impact Factor
6.5 CiteScore
The 2024 2-year Impact Factor is 2.7.
The 2024 5-year Impact Factor is 3.4
The 2024 CiteScore is 6.5.
Experimental Biology and Medicine is composed of the following categories:
Biochemistry and Molecular Biology
Cell and Developmental Biology
Environmental Health/Biomarkers/Precision Medicine
Genomics, Proteomics and Bioinformatics
Physiology, Pathophysiology and Mechanisms of Disease
When submitting a manuscript to Experimental Biology and Medicine, authors must submit the material directly to one of the categories. Manuscripts are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the respective category.
EBM provides online free gold open access to the journal and all of its research publications.
Open Access funder and institutional mandates: EBM is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution license (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in EBM. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.
Under the Conditions for Website Use and the General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in EBM retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by EBM, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees EBM’s publisher, Frontiers, may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.
Each EBM article strives for the highest quality, thanks to genuinely collaborative interactions between authors, editors and reviewers. EBM encourages authors to consult the instructions for authors guidelines prior to submission.
Frontiers Editorial Office
Avenue du Tribunal Fédéral 34
CH – 1005 Lausanne
Switzerland
For queries regarding thematic issues, fee support, and any other questions, please contact development@ebm-journal.org
For all queries regarding manuscripts in review or potential conflicts of interest, please contact ebm@ebm-journal.org
EBM Editorial Offices
IT HelpDesk
For technical issues, please visit our HelpDesk, or contact our IT HelpDesk team at support@ebm-journal.org