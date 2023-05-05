 Skip to main content

The Neuroscience category welcomes reports on original, high quality, research in neuroscience that provide new fundamental insights into the workings of the nervous system in health and disease. A primary area of interest is hypothesis driven research that seeks to identify fundamental questions about how the nervous system develops, maintains homeostasis, contributes to sensory and motor information processing and control, performs higher cognitive functions, and the processes that underlie these functions. Examples of underlying processes include: regulation of gene expression by cells of the nervous system; neurovascular coupling; synaptic and membrane function; properties of networks of neurons and glia; learning and memory; intra- and intercellular signaling; and the interaction of these processes in the nervous system with other systems such as the cardiovascular, endocrine and immune systems, as well as in metabolic control and homeostasis. Studies on the effects of aging and a wide variety of neurological and psychiatric diseases on these processes, including the identification of new potentially therapeutic targets and processes, as well as the delineation of mechanisms for novel diagnostic approaches are of interest. In addition to such hypothesis driven research, original studies that are discovery based, including screens and identification of molecular components of these processes and diseases, if framed within the context of fundamental questions about nervous system development, function and dysfunction are also welcome. Studies of the effects of incompletely characterized compounds or mixtures of substances on nervous system development or function, whether natural or synthetic are not appropriate. Likewise, studies that are primarily targeted at additional uses of clinical procedures are not appropriate.

Associate Editor

Michael Lehman, PhD, Kent State University, USA

Review Editors

Lique Coolen, Kent State University

Terrence Deak, PhD, Binghamton University, USA

Max L. Fletcher, II, PhD, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, USA

James Hewett, PhD, Syracuse University, USA

Sandra J. Hewett, PhD, Syracuse University, USA

Sandra Mooney, PhD, University of North Carolina, USA

Gregg D. Stanwood, PhD, Florida State University, USA

Mingqing Xu, PhD, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China

Advisory board and editorial team

SEBM’s Publications Committee and EBM’s Editorial Board provides strategic and professional advice to the Editor-in-Chief, Dr Steven Goodman. The journal recognises the following Editorial Board members for their continuous guidance and support of the journal: 

Editor-in-Chief

Steven R. Goodman, PhD, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN, USA

Assistant to the Editor-in-Chief

Benjamin Zimmer, Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine, Washington D.C., USA

Africa Editor

Gordon Awandare, PhD, University of Ghana, Africa

Asia Editor

Shaw-Jeng Tsai, PhD, National Cheng-Kung University Medical College, Taiwan

Latin America Editor

Nicola Conran, PhD, University of Campinas, Brazil

Europe Editor

Farzin Farzaneh, PhD, King's College London, UK

Australia/Oceana Editor

Dr. Sulev Koks, Murdoch University, Perth, Australia



The full editor list for EBM can be found here.

Journal information

  • Short name

    Exp. biol. med.

  • Abbreviation

    EBM

  • Electronic ISSN

    1535-3699

  • Impact

    3.2 Impact Factor

    5.3 CiteScore

Journal categories

Experimental Biology and Medicine is composed of the following categories:

Anatomy/Pathology

Artificial Intelligence/Machine

Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

Bioimaging

Biomedical Engineering

Bionanoscience

Cell and Developmental Biology

Clinical Trials

Endocrinology and Nutrition

Environmental Health/Biomarkers/Precision Medicine

Genomics, Proteomics and Bioinformatics 

Immunology/Microbiology/Virology

Mechanisms of Aging

Neuroscience

Pharmacology and Toxicology

Physiology and Pathophysiology

Population Health

Stem Cell Biology

Structural Biology

Synthetic Biology

Systems Biology and MicroPhysiological Systems

Translational Research

When submitting a manuscript to Experimental Biology and Medicine, authors must submit the material directly to one of the categories. Manuscripts are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the respective category.

Open access statement

Open access logo

EBM provides online free gold open access to the journal and all of its research publications.

Open Access funder and institutional mandates: EBM is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution license  (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in EBM. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Quality

Each EBM article strives for the highest quality, thanks to genuinely collaborative interactions between authors, editors and reviewers. EBM encourages authors to consult the instructions for authors guidelines prior to submission.

