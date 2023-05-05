Scope

The Neuroscience category welcomes reports on original, high quality, research in neuroscience that provide new fundamental insights into the workings of the nervous system in health and disease. A primary area of interest is hypothesis driven research that seeks to identify fundamental questions about how the nervous system develops, maintains homeostasis, contributes to sensory and motor information processing and control, performs higher cognitive functions, and the processes that underlie these functions. Examples of underlying processes include: regulation of gene expression by cells of the nervous system; neurovascular coupling; synaptic and membrane function; properties of networks of neurons and glia; learning and memory; intra- and intercellular signaling; and the interaction of these processes in the nervous system with other systems such as the cardiovascular, endocrine and immune systems, as well as in metabolic control and homeostasis. Studies on the effects of aging and a wide variety of neurological and psychiatric diseases on these processes, including the identification of new potentially therapeutic targets and processes, as well as the delineation of mechanisms for novel diagnostic approaches are of interest. In addition to such hypothesis driven research, original studies that are discovery based, including screens and identification of molecular components of these processes and diseases, if framed within the context of fundamental questions about nervous system development, function and dysfunction are also welcome. Studies of the effects of incompletely characterized compounds or mixtures of substances on nervous system development or function, whether natural or synthetic are not appropriate. Likewise, studies that are primarily targeted at additional uses of clinical procedures are not appropriate.

Associate Editor

Michael Lehman, PhD, Kent State University, USA

Review Editors

Lique Coolen, Kent State University

Terrence Deak, PhD, Binghamton University, USA

Max L. Fletcher, II, PhD, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, USA

James Hewett, PhD, Syracuse University, USA

Sandra J. Hewett, PhD, Syracuse University, USA

Sandra Mooney, PhD, University of North Carolina, USA

Gregg D. Stanwood, PhD, Florida State University, USA

Mingqing Xu, PhD, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China