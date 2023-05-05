Scope

The Oral Biology and Oral Disease Section is dedicated to publishing high-quality basic, translational, and mechanistic research that advances the understanding of the biological foundations, etiopathogenesis, and progression of diseases and conditions affecting the oral cavity.

This section emphasizes studies elucidating cellular, molecular, immunological, and microbial mechanisms that govern oral tissue homeostasis, host defense, dysbiosis, inflammation, tissue destruction, and repair across oral mucosal, periodontal, dental, and craniofacial tissues. We particularly encourage investigations into immune regulation, host-microbiome interactions, barrier function, and the molecular pathways involved in tissue remodeling, regeneration, wound healing, and stem cell biology within oral environments.

We also welcome studies exploring the local and systemic consequences of chronic oral inflammation, as well as the mechanistic influence of systemic conditions, environmental exposures, and lifestyle factors (such as diabetes, smoking, aging, and metabolic or immune-mediated disorders) on oral disease initiation, severity, and progression.

Scope of Interest Includes

- Cellular, molecular, and translational studies addressing the biology and pathogenesis of oral diseases and conditions, including periodontal diseases, peri-implant diseases, oral mucosal disorders, dental and pulpal diseases, oral cancers and other inflammatory or immune-mediated conditions of the oral cavity;

- Mechanistic investigations using in vitro systems, animal models, and human clinical samples relevant to oral biology and disease;

- Host–microbiome interactions, immune responses, and inflammatory pathways in oral health and disease;

- Tissue remodeling, regeneration, wound healing, and stem cell biology in oral and craniofacial tissues;

- Genetic, epigenetic, transcriptomic, proteomic, metabolomic, and multi-omics approaches applied to oral health and disease;

- Mechanistic studies linking oral diseases and conditions to systemic health and disease

Out of Scope

Purely descriptive clinical studies, routine clinical procedures, non-surgical and surgical technique reports, prosthodontics, restorative dentistry, and single or limited case reports without a clear mechanistic or biological focus.

Associate Editor

Poliana Mendes Duarte Reis, University of Florida, USA.