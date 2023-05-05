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About Experimental Biology and Medicine

Scope

The Pharmacology and Toxicology category covers a wide range of topics and this section strives to reflect that diversity. The section will emphasize original work and mini reviews that elucidate drug action and underlying mechanisms, new druggable targets, or unusual drug responses (e.g., due to polymorphisms and drug interactions), which contribute significant knowledge to pharmacology or toxicology. Submissions are expected to meet the standards of pharmacological and/or toxicological investigation. For example, manuscripts should include dose-response analysis, rather than using a single dose, and seek to demonstrate cause and effect relationships, rather than only presenting correlational findings. Appropriate control groups, such as drug vehicle-treated and drug-exposed normal groups, should be included. While manuscripts in all areas of pharmacology and toxicology are welcomed, studies on herbal medicines or plant extracts with unknown components or mixtures of active ingredients are generally not appropriate unless exceptional new activity has been discovered. Manuscripts reporting a known drug action on previously unstudied cells or tissue are generally also not appropriate without strong justification of the importance of the study.

Associate Editor

Santosh Kumar, University of Tennessee Health Science Center

Editorial Board Members

Guzel Bikbova, MD/PhD, Chiba University, Japan

Pawel Brzuzan, PhD, University of Warmia and Mazury in Olsztyn, Poland

Laetitia Dou, PhD, Aix-Marseille Universite, France

Jianxiong Jiang, PhD, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, USA

Youngmi Jung, PhD, Pusan National University, Korea

Li-Fu Li, MD/PhD, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital and Chang Gung University, Taiwan

Jonathan Henry Shannahan, PhD, Purdue University, USA

Manish K. Tripathi, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Chaowu Xiao, PhD, Health Canada, Canada

Wuxiang Xie, PhD, Peking University Clinical Research Institute, China

Qihe Xu, MD/PhD, Kings College London, UK

Advisory board and editorial team

SEBM’s Publications Committee and EBM’s Editorial Board provides strategic and professional advice to the Editor-in-Chief. The journal recognizes the following Editorial Board members for their continuous guidance and support of the journal: 

Editor-in-Chief

Nicola Conran, University of Campinas, Brazil

Deputy Editors

Sulev Koks, Murdoch University, Perth, Australia

Shaw-Jenq Tsai, PhD, National Cheng-Kung University Medical College, Taiwan

Africa Editor

Gordon Awandare, PhD, University of Ghana, Africa

Asia Editor

Shaw-Jeng Tsai, PhD, National Cheng-Kung University Medical College, Taiwan

Americas Editor

Nicola Conran, PhD, University of Campinas, Brazil

Europe Editor

Farzin Farzaneh, PhD, King's College London, UK

Australia/Oceania Editor

Sulev Koks, Murdoch University, Perth, Australia



Journal information

  • Short name

    Exp. Biol. Med.

  • Abbreviation

    EBM

  • Electronic ISSN

    1535-3699

  • Impact

    3.8 Impact Factor

    6.6 CiteScore

  • Indexed in

    AGRICOLA, ProQuest Algology, Mycology and Protozoology Abstracts (Microbiology C), ProQuest Bacteriology Abstracts (Microbiology B), ProQuest Biological Science Database, CAB Abstracts, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), BIOSIS Previews, Biological Abstracts, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Embase, Abstracts in Anthropology Online , AgBiotechNet, Gale, ProQuest Industrial and Applied Microbiology Abstracts (Microbiology A), MEDLINE, WorldCat Discovery Service (OCLC), ProQuest Nucleic Acids Abstracts, PubMed, Scopus, Agroforestry Abstracts, Animal Breeding Abstracts, Animal Science Database, ArticleFirst, Biochemistry & Biophysics Citation Index, Botanical Pesticides Abstracts, CABI: Abstracts on Hygiene and Communicable Diseases, CABI: Agricultural Economics Database, CABI: Dairy Science Abstracts, CABI: Environmental Impact, CABI: Forest Products Abstracts, CABI: Forest Science Database, CABI: Forestry Abstracts, CABI: Global Health, CABI: Nutrition and Food Sciences Database, CABI: Tropical Diseases Bulletin, CABI: Veterinary Science Database, Chemical Abstracts Student Edition, Chemoreception Abstracts (Online), Selective, Crop Physiology Abstracts, Current Contents, Directory of Open Access Journals (DOAJ), EBSCOhost: Biological Abstracts (Online), Elsevier BV: BIOBASE, Environmental Sciences and Pollution Management, Priority, Helminthological Abstracts, Horticultural Science Database, IBZ - Internationale Bibliographie der Geistes- und Sozialwissenschaftlichen Zeitschriftenliteratur, Internationale Bibliographie der Rezensionen Geistes- und Sozialwissenschaftlicher Literatur, Maize Abstracts, Nematological Abstracts, Nutrition Abstracts and Reviews Series B, Parasitology Database, Personal Alert (E-mail), Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes News, Plant Breeding Abstracts, Plant Genetic Resources Abstracts, Plant Genetics and Breeding Database, Plant Growth Regulator Abstracts, Postharvest Abstracts, Potato Abstracts, Poultry Abstracts, ProQuest, ProQuest: CSA Neurosciences Abstracts, ProQuest: Calcium and Calcified Tissue Abstracts, Protozoological Abstracts, Reactions Weekly, Review of Medical and Veterinary Entomology, Review of Plant Pathology, Rice Abstracts, Small Animals, Soybean Abstracts, Sugar Industry Abstracts, TropAg & Rural, Virology and AIDS Abstracts, Web of Science, Weed Abstracts, Wildlife Review Abstracts, World Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology Abstracts

Impact Metrics 

The 2025 2-year Impact Factor is 3.8. This places the journal in the 2nd quartile of the ‘Medicine, Research and Experimental’ category.

The 2025 5-year Impact Factor is 4.0

The 2025 CiteScore is 6.6. This places the journal in the 77th percentile of the ‘Biochemistry, Genetics and Molecular Biology’ category.

BioCore

The Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine has recently become a part of BioCore, a society publishing consortium, alongside The Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB), Society for the Study of Reproduction (SSR), and Shock Society. This is a new collaborative initiative designed to strengthen society-led publishing in the biological and biomedical sciences with a shared mission: to strengthen publishing integrity, increase their publications reach and impact, ensure long-term financial sustainability, and further amplify the collective voice of the scientific societies and their communities.

Find out more and explore the website here: https://www.biocore.org

DO NOT USE - FOR FAAS USE ONLY

Open access statement

Open access logo

EBM provides online free gold open access to the journal and all of its research publications.

Open Access funder and institutional mandates: EBM is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution license  (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in EBM. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Quality

Each EBM article strives for the highest quality, thanks to genuinely collaborative interactions between authors, editors and reviewers. EBM encourages authors to consult the instructions for authors guidelines prior to submission.

Contact

Frontiers Editorial Office

Avenue du Tribunal Fédéral 34

CH – 1005 Lausanne

Switzerland

For queries regarding thematic issues, fee support, and any other questions, please contact development@ebm-journal.org

For all queries regarding manuscripts in review or potential conflicts of interest, please contact ebm@ebm-journal.org

EBM Editorial Offices

IT HelpDesk

For technical issues, please visit our HelpDesk, or contact our IT HelpDesk team at support@ebm-journal.org