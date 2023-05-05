 Skip to main content

The Physiology and Pathophysiology category welcomes high-quality manuscripts reporting innovative studies that address normal function and/or impact of diseases and treatments on whole organisms, organ systems, organs, cells, organelles, membranes, and biomolecules. Reviews of current topics of interest within the broad scope of physiology and pathophysiology also are welcomed. Examples of topics that fall within this section’s scope include: membrane ion transport and electrophysiology; autonomic control of internal organs; neuro-hormonal signaling mechanisms and their impact on cells and organs; adaptation and maladaptation of internal organs to environmental stresses; mechanisms of ischemic or inflammatory injury of internal organs and novel strategies to prevent such injury; mitochondrial support of cellular function and mediation of cell death vs. survival; physiological regulation of glomerular filtration and renal tubular electrolyte transport; neuroendocrine mechanisms of hypertension; mechanisms of excitotoxicity in brain neurons and its treatment; integrated regulation of cardiopulmonary function during exercise or hypoxia; and the impact of diabetes, volume and electrolyte disorders, immune dysfunction and other disease processes on internal organs, their constituent cells and their functions. The criteria for evaluating manuscripts are: novelty and potential impact of the work; clarity, quality, accuracy and originality of the text, figures and tables; how effectively the methods, experimental design and statistical analyses address the hypotheses; and how well the results support the conclusions.

Associate Editor

Robert T. Mallet, PhD, University of North Texas, USA

Review Editors

R. Todd Alexander, MD/PhD, University of Alberta, Canada

Frantisek Kolar, PhD, Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic, Czech Republic

Rong Ma, MD/PhD, University of North Texas Health Science Center, USA

Gabor Joseph Tigyi, MD, PhD, University of Tennessee Health Science Center,

Shaw-Jeng Tsai, PhD, National Cheng-Kung University Medical College, Taiwan

Samuel Verges, PhD, Grenoble Alps University, France

Tobias Wang, PhD, Aarhus University, Denmark

Lei Xi, MD, Virginia Commonwealth University, USA

Shaohua Yang, MD, PhD, University of North Texas Health Science Center, USA

Chunyu Zeng, MD, The Third Military Medical University, Chongqing City, China

Advisory board and editorial team

SEBM’s Publications Committee and EBM’s Editorial Board provides strategic and professional advice to the Editor-in-Chief, Dr Steven Goodman. The journal recognises the following Editorial Board members for their continuous guidance and support of the journal: 

Editor-in-Chief

Steven R. Goodman, PhD, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN, USA

Assistant to the Editor-in-Chief

Benjamin Zimmer, Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine, Washington D.C., USA

Africa Editor

Gordon Awandare, PhD, University of Ghana, Africa

Asia Editor

Shaw-Jeng Tsai, PhD, National Cheng-Kung University Medical College, Taiwan

Latin America Editor

Nicola Conran, PhD, University of Campinas, Brazil

Europe Editor

Farzin Farzaneh, PhD, King's College London, UK

Australia/Oceana Editor

Dr. Sulev Koks, Murdoch University, Perth, Australia



The full editor list for EBM can be found here.

Journal information

  • Short name

    Exp. biol. med.

  • Abbreviation

    EBM

  • Electronic ISSN

    1535-3699

  • Impact

    3.2 Impact Factor

    5.3 CiteScore

Open access statement

Open access logo

EBM provides online free gold open access to the journal and all of its research publications.

Open Access funder and institutional mandates: EBM is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution license  (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in EBM. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Quality

Each EBM article strives for the highest quality, thanks to genuinely collaborative interactions between authors, editors and reviewers. EBM encourages authors to consult the instructions for authors guidelines prior to submission.

