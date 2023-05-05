Main content
The Physiology and Pathophysiology category welcomes high-quality manuscripts reporting innovative studies that address normal function and/or impact of diseases and treatments on whole organisms, organ systems, organs, cells, organelles, membranes, and biomolecules. Reviews of current topics of interest within the broad scope of physiology and pathophysiology also are welcomed. Examples of topics that fall within this section’s scope include: membrane ion transport and electrophysiology; autonomic control of internal organs; neuro-hormonal signaling mechanisms and their impact on cells and organs; adaptation and maladaptation of internal organs to environmental stresses; mechanisms of ischemic or inflammatory injury of internal organs and novel strategies to prevent such injury; mitochondrial support of cellular function and mediation of cell death vs. survival; physiological regulation of glomerular filtration and renal tubular electrolyte transport; neuroendocrine mechanisms of hypertension; mechanisms of excitotoxicity in brain neurons and its treatment; integrated regulation of cardiopulmonary function during exercise or hypoxia; and the impact of diabetes, volume and electrolyte disorders, immune dysfunction and other disease processes on internal organs, their constituent cells and their functions. The criteria for evaluating manuscripts are: novelty and potential impact of the work; clarity, quality, accuracy and originality of the text, figures and tables; how effectively the methods, experimental design and statistical analyses address the hypotheses; and how well the results support the conclusions.
Open access statement
EBM provides online free gold open access to the journal and all of its research publications.
Open Access funder and institutional mandates: EBM is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution license (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in EBM. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.
Copyright statement
Under the Conditions for Website Use and the General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in EBM retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by EBM, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees EBM’s publisher, Frontiers, may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.
Quality
Each EBM article strives for the highest quality, thanks to genuinely collaborative interactions between authors, editors and reviewers. EBM encourages authors to consult the instructions for authors guidelines prior to submission.
