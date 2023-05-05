Scope

The Stem Cell Biology category seeks original articles and mini reviews that describe fundamental investigations in the rapidly expanding field of stem cell biology. Manuscripts on all aspects of stem cell biology are welcome, including mechanistic studies of embryonic stem cells; the reprogramming of cell fates; studies of mechanisms involved in regulating the differentiation stem cells towards specific cell fates; the developmental biology of tissue-specific stem and/or progenitor cells; the epigenetics, genomics and proteomics of stem cells, and the biology of cancer stem cells. We also welcome manuscripts that establish novel paradigms for clinical translation of cell-based therapies involving the use of stem cells. Only those manuscripts that are well designed and written, provide significant new insights, and explore a topic in-depth will be published. Manuscripts that report novel and significant findings will be given preference over confirmatory studies.

Associate Editor

Jian Feng, PhD, State University of New York at Buffalo, USA

Review Editors

Vania Broccoli, PhD, San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milano, Italy

Jose Cibelli, DVM, Michigan State University, USA

Guoping Fan, PhD, University of California, Los Angeles, USA

Meri T. Firpo, PhD, Memphis Meats, USA

Antonis Hatzopoulos, PhD, Vanderbilt University, USA

Yoon-Young Jang, MD, PhD, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, USA Dan S. Kaufman, MD, University of California, San Diego, USA Mark Mercola, PhD, Stanford University, USA Steven Stice, PhD, University of Georgia, USA Chun-Li Zhang, PhD, UT Southwestern Medical Center, USA