Scope

The Structural Biology category seeks original articles that address fundamental aspects of structural biology, which lead to either a better understanding of the functional/mechanistic properties of biologically important macromolecules or provide insight into pharmacological regulation of potential therapeutic targets. Manuscripts in this section will typically couple structural findings with additional experimental evidence (both - in vitro or in vivo) to support the conclusions made in the manuscript. EBM recognizes that structural biology is a diverse field and will welcome manuscripts that use various techniques, including but not limited to, X-ray crystallography, NMR, SAXS and Cryo-EM. If necessary, authors will be required to deposit coordinates to publicly available databases (e.g. Protein Data Bank) and obtain an accession code. To support the quality of the structural information, authors are encouraged to include validation reports when applicable. Manuscripts can include either high or low-resolution structural studies. Manuscripts that include molecular characterization of mechanisms using a variety of techniques are also acceptable. For example, coupling biophysical characterization with mutational analysis to define macromolecular assemblies. Submissions that are limited in scope to a single technique without supporting results are better suited for a different journal. This section will not accept manuscripts that are purely computational. However computational biology that supplements the structural findings is acceptable. Since EBM is a diverse journal with a broad readership, manuscripts should be written for a diverse audience. Authors are encouraged to design figures to properly convey their structural results for a general audience. For mini reviews we encourage leaders in the field to discuss recent structural advances in their respective field and discuss future areas of exploration or areas that could benefit from a better molecular understanding.

Associate Editor

Thomas B. Thompson, PhD, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, USA

Review Editors

Andrew P. Hinck, PhD, University of Pittsburgh, USA

James R. Horn, PhD, Northern Illinois University, USA

Douglas John Kojetin,PhD, Scripps Florida, USA

Rhett A. Kovall, PhD, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, USA

Vincent C. Luca, PhD, Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute, USA

Rick Page, PhD, Miami University, USA