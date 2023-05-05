Main content
Scope
The Structural Biology category seeks original articles that address fundamental aspects of structural biology, which lead to either a better understanding of the functional/mechanistic properties of biologically important macromolecules or provide insight into pharmacological regulation of potential therapeutic targets. Manuscripts in this section will typically couple structural findings with additional experimental evidence (both - in vitro or in vivo) to support the conclusions made in the manuscript. EBM recognizes that structural biology is a diverse field and will welcome manuscripts that use various techniques, including but not limited to, X-ray crystallography, NMR, SAXS and Cryo-EM. If necessary, authors will be required to deposit coordinates to publicly available databases (e.g. Protein Data Bank) and obtain an accession code. To support the quality of the structural information, authors are encouraged to include validation reports when applicable. Manuscripts can include either high or low-resolution structural studies. Manuscripts that include molecular characterization of mechanisms using a variety of techniques are also acceptable. For example, coupling biophysical characterization with mutational analysis to define macromolecular assemblies. Submissions that are limited in scope to a single technique without supporting results are better suited for a different journal. This section will not accept manuscripts that are purely computational. However computational biology that supplements the structural findings is acceptable. Since EBM is a diverse journal with a broad readership, manuscripts should be written for a diverse audience. Authors are encouraged to design figures to properly convey their structural results for a general audience. For mini reviews we encourage leaders in the field to discuss recent structural advances in their respective field and discuss future areas of exploration or areas that could benefit from a better molecular understanding.
Associate Editor
Thomas B. Thompson, PhD, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, USA
Review Editors
Andrew P. Hinck, PhD, University of Pittsburgh, USA
James R. Horn, PhD, Northern Illinois University, USA
Douglas John Kojetin,PhD, Scripps Florida, USA
Rhett A. Kovall, PhD, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, USA
Vincent C. Luca, PhD, Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute, USA
Rick Page, PhD, Miami University, USA
Advisory board and editorial team
SEBM’s Publications Committee and EBM’s Editorial Board provides strategic and professional advice to the Editor-in-Chief, Dr Steven Goodman. The journal recognises the following Editorial Board members for their continuous guidance and support of the journal:
Editor-in-Chief
Steven R. Goodman, PhD, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN, USA
Assistant to the Editor-in-Chief
Benjamin Zimmer, Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine, Washington D.C., USA
Africa Editor
Gordon Awandare, PhD, University of Ghana, Africa
Asia Editor
Shaw-Jeng Tsai, PhD, National Cheng-Kung University Medical College, Taiwan
Latin America Editor
Nicola Conran, PhD, University of Campinas, Brazil
Europe Editor
Farzin Farzaneh, PhD, King's College London, UK
Australia/Oceana Editor
Dr. Sulev Koks, Murdoch University, Perth, Australia
The full editor list for EBM can be found here.
Journal information
Short name
Exp. biol. med.
Abbreviation
EBM
Electronic ISSN
1535-3699
Impact
3.2 Impact Factor
5.3 CiteScore
Journal categories
Experimental Biology and Medicine is composed of the following categories:
Artificial Intelligence/Machine
Biochemistry and Molecular Biology
Cell and Developmental Biology
Environmental Health/Biomarkers/Precision Medicine
Genomics, Proteomics and Bioinformatics
Immunology/Microbiology/Virology
Physiology and Pathophysiology
Systems Biology and MicroPhysiological Systems
When submitting a manuscript to Experimental Biology and Medicine, authors must submit the material directly to one of the categories. Manuscripts are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the respective category.
Open access statement
EBM provides online free gold open access to the journal and all of its research publications.
Open Access funder and institutional mandates: EBM is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution license (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in EBM. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.
Copyright statement
Under the Conditions for Website Use and the General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in EBM retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by EBM, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees EBM’s publisher, Frontiers, may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.
Quality
Each EBM article strives for the highest quality, thanks to genuinely collaborative interactions between authors, editors and reviewers. EBM encourages authors to consult the instructions for authors guidelines prior to submission.
Contact
Frontiers Editorial Office
Avenue du Tribunal Fédéral 34
CH – 1005 Lausanne
Switzerland
Tel +41(0)21 510 17 40
Fax +41 (0)21 510 17 01
For queries regarding thematic issues, fee support, and any other questions, please contact development@ebm-journal.org
For all queries regarding manuscripts in review or potential conflicts of interest, please contact ebm@ebm-journal.org
EBM Editorial Offices
For any additional questions or queries, please contact bzimmer@sebm.org
IT HelpDesk
Tel +41(0)21 510 17 10
Fax +41 (0)21 510 17 01
For technical issues, please visit our HelpDesk, or contact our IT HelpDesk team at support@ebm-journal.org