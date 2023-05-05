Scope

The Systems Biology and MicroPhysiological Systems category recognizes both the breadth and complexity of biology, the need to strengthen the ties between biology, medicine, engineering and the physical sciences, the challenges of spanning both basic research and clinical medicine, and the opportunities presented by organs-on-chips and the microphysiological systems they enable. This section seeks manuscripts describing original research and mini reviews that span multiple disciplines, provide new interdisciplinary perspectives to challenging problems, involve the application of new tools and techniques to biology and medicine, or the application of organs-on-chips and tissue chips to problems in systems biology, pharmacology, physiology, and toxicology. The desired focus of articles is that they are informative to all audiences within EBM and are not directed solely towards narrow topics in either biology, medicine, or physiology. This section serves as a venue where biologists and physicians can learn about the application of new technologies to biological or clinical problems, with a biology content that is more than just proof-of-concept of a new tool, as might be expected by a device- or instrument-oriented specialty journal. Similarly, engineers and physical scientists should view this section as a source of information on practical, even clinical, needs of systems biology and integrative physiology. We seek mini reviews of the breadth of approaches to either a practical problem, such as the many means to measure cellular mechanical forces developed by living cells in vitro, or an in-depth discussion of a systems-physiology problem that has yet to be explored by physical scientists and engineers, for example, the complexity of how metabolism of a drug or toxin by one organ might affect other organs. Ideally, this section will serve as a meeting place for biologists, physicians, engineers, and physical scientists to join together to explore the intersections of their core disciplines – an intersection best described as systems biology. As shown on the cover of this journal, systems biology and microphysiological systems together should advance the closing of the hermeneutic circle of biology, wherein knowledge of the whole informs our understanding of the parts, and where knowledge of the parts increases our understanding of the whole.

Associate Editor

Andre Levchenko, PhD, Yale Systems Biology Institute, USA

Review Editors

Richard A. Gray, PhD, Food and Drug Administration, USA

Salman K. Khetani, PhD, University of Illinois at Chicago, USA

Deok-Ho Kim, PhD, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, USA

Philip R. LeDuc, MD, Carnegie Melon University, USA

Peter Loskill, PhD, University Tübingen, Germany

D. Lansing Taylor, PhD, University of Pittsburgh, USA