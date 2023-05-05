Scope

The Translational Research category is interested in research that connects or moves the study in one discipline to another. Particularly for biomedicine, translational research is the research that relates basic and clinical research to medical or industrial application. As such, it includes a wide range of biological, medical, chemical, pharmacological, engineering, and computational studies that aim at elucidating the mechanism of a biological or disease related pathological function/process, or applying such mechanistic understanding to the generation of new knowledge/strategies with clinical or industrial implication. We are interested in publishing original and high-quality research that meets the goal and definition of translational research as described above. This may include (not limited to) studies in the following example areas: (1) identification or characterization of a biological target or signaling pathway involved in a disease pathology or therapeutic invention; (2) discovery and development of novel therapeutic or diagnostic methods or agents with implications for clinical or industrial application; (3) study of the mechanism of action of currently used drugs or new experimental agents at the molecular, cellular or systems level; (4) clinical research for novel experimental therapeutics or new applications of existing drugs or that reveals mechanistic insight into a disease process or new targets or approaches for clinical intervention or prevention; (5) development of new tools or methods by chemical, engineering, nanotechnology or computational techniques that can be applied to study biology or human diseases; and (6) genetic, proteomic or systems biological study to reveal new markers, pathways or targets for clinical application. Reports of pure clinical methods, tools, procedures, or observations without molecular, cellular or systems investigation of mechanism or insight into new mechanism or target for clinical treatment or detection are not acceptable. Studies of alternative medicine without mechanistic investigations as described above are also not accepted. For chemical, computational or engineering studies of molecular systems, some biological or clinical results must be presented, or in the absence of such data, such molecular systems should have clear potential for biological or medical application.

Associate Editor

Monica Jablonski, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Hamilton Eye Institute, USA

Review Editors

Jing An, MD, PhD, University of California San Diego, USA

Roy Baynes, PhD, Merck Inc., USA

Yukai He, MD, PhD, Augusta University, USA

Hyacinth I. Hyacinth, MD, PhD, MPH, University of Cincinnati, USA

Chulso Moon, MD, PhD, HJM Research Foundation, USA

Esther A. Obeng, MD, PhD, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, USA

Jeffrey Schlom, PhD, National Cancer Institute, USA

Vivien Sheehan, MD/PhD, Emory University School of Medicine, USA