Publishing Fees

Open Access provides free and immediate online access to the scholarly literature for anyone in the world to read, distribute and reuse. Articles that are accepted for publication following rigorous peer review incur a publishing fee.

Please consult the table below for information on Article Processing Charges (APCs).

Article Type APC for SEBM members APC for non-members Original Research, Review $1,950 $2,950 Brief Communications, Mini-Review, Commentary, Perspective $800 $1,350 Editorial FREE FREE

APC Discounts and Waivers

APCs for EBM comprise the production costs of the publisher and the editorial costs of the owner, the non-profit Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine. Authors who require APC support may be eligible for a partial APC discount provided by Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine.

SEBM Members

SEBM members are entitled to the reduced APC. To qualify the first or corresponding author must be an SEBM member. To access the reduced APC, please complete the Fee Support Application form immediately after submission of the manuscript to confirm your member APC.

Fee support

For authors from Low- and Middle-Income Countries, Experimental Biology and Medicine may be able to provide a discount or partial waiver on the publishing fees. Each application is assessed on a case-by-case basis, alongside the Research for Life eligibility criteria. To apply, please complete our Fee Support Application form. Please justify reason for your request. Fee support for researchers based in non-LMIC can only be considered under exceptional circumstances.

Should you wish to apply for a potential discount, please complete the APC support application form at the time of manuscript submission . Please note that requests made after this time will generally NOT be considered.

Institutional Agreements

Experimental Biology and Medicine authors can also benefit from financial support from their institution through Frontiers' Institutional Agreements. Visit the Institutional Agreements webpage to check if your institution is a member. If you have any questions, please contact the Editorial Office: development@ebm-journal.org

If you have any questions about the information on this page, please contact the Editorial Office: development@ebm-journal.org