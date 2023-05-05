Article Types

Original Research

Manuscripts describing complete studies that are of high impact to the field will be published as Original Research. Manuscripts should be as concise as possible, yet sufficiently detailed to permit critical appraisal, and should have a maximum word count of 12,000 and may contain no more than 15 Figures/Tables. Unnecessary subdivision of a study into several manuscripts is not acceptable. Manuscripts presenting a synthesis of previous research, and using clearly defined methods to identify, categorize, analyze and report aggregated evidence on a specific topic (i.e. systematic review papers) will also be published as Original Research. For design and reporting, systematic reviews must conform to the reporting guidelines (e.g., PRISMA, Cochrane, Campbell), and include the PRISMA flow diagram (if applicable). The manuscript file should include the following sections in this order: Title Page, Abstract, Introduction, Materials and Methods, Results, Discussion.

Review

Manuscripts covering topics that have seen significant development or progress in recent years will be published as Reviews. Manuscripts should present a complete overview of the state of the art (and should not merely summarize the literature), as well as discuss the following: 1) Different schools of thought or controversies, 2) Fundamental concepts, issues, and problems, 3) Current research gaps, 4) Potential developments in the field. Review articles are peer-reviewed, have a maximum word count of 12,000 and may contain no more than 15 Figures/Tables. Review articles must not include unpublished material (unpublished/original data, submitted manuscripts, or personal communications) and may be rejected in review or reclassified, at a significant delay, if found to include such content. Review articles should have the following format: Title Page, Abstract, Introduction, Subsections relevant for the subject, Discussion.

Brief Communication

Manuscripts describing focused studies that are concise and of high impact to a field will be published as Brief Communications. This format is intended for the presentation of scientifically sound and novel research in a clear and concise fashion. The body of the paper (text and references) should have a maximum word count of 4,000 and may contain no more than 4 Figures/Tables. The Results and Discussion sections can be presented individually or combined into a single section. The manuscript file should include the following sections in this order: Title Page, Abstract, Introduction, Method, Results, Discussion.

Mini Review

Mini Review articles cover focused aspects of a current area of investigation and its recent developments. They offer a succinct and clear summary of the topic, allowing readers to get up-to-date on new developments and/or emerging concepts, as well as discuss the following: 1) Different schools of thought or controversies, 2) Current research gaps, 3) Potential future developments in the field. Mini Reviews articles are peer-reviewed, have a maximum word count of 2,500 and may contain no more than 2 Figures/Tables. Most reviews are submitted in response to an invitation from the Editor-in-Chief and are subjected to the usual review process prior to publication. Unsolicited reviews require approval by the Editor-in-Chief before receiving peer review. Mini Reviews should not include Materials and Methods or Results sections. The manuscript file should contain the following sections in this order: Title Page, Abstract, Introduction, Subsections relevant for the subject, Discussion.

Commentary

The Journal, at the Editor-in-Chief's discretion, will publish, under the section heading "Commentary", letters or essays from readers discussing articles that have recently appeared in the Journal or other timely topics of interest to the Journal's readership. Commentaries have a maximum word count of 1,200 words and may contain no more than 1 Figure/Table. The author of a letter or essay which is published accepts full responsibility for the contents of the letter. Letters discussing a published article may for example include supporting information, clarifications, criticisms, corrections, alternate interpretations or perspectives. Such letters will be sent to the corresponding author of that article prior to publication. If the corresponding or other author wishes, her/his response will be published together with the original letter. At the discretion of the editor, essays or letters discussing controversial issues may be sent to persons representing alternative viewpoints who will be encouraged to provide responses. If the Editor decides to publish such responses, they will be sent to the original author for comments prior to publication. In some cases, the Editor-in Chief may send a letter or essay for outside review prior to deciding whether to publish it. The Journal reserves the right to edit these communications without materially changing their meaning. The manuscript file should contain the following sections in this order: Title Page, Abstract, Introduction, Subsections relevant for the subject, Discussion.

Editorial

Manuscripts that are short essays expressing the author’s viewpoint or explaining journal policies will be published as Editorials. Editorials have a maximum word count of 1,000 words and may contain no more than 2 Figures/Tables. Editorial manuscripts will need to be approved by the Editor in Chief.