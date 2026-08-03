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20 articles

articles

Original Research

Published on 19 May 2025

Chronic administration of a cannabis-derived mixture at an antihyperalgesic dose does not significantly enhance hepatotoxicity or the development of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis in male mice

in Pharmacology and Toxicology

  • Kim B. Pedersen
  • Tomislav Jelesijevic
  • Tamara M. Morris
  • Sarah M. Melton
  • Ashley S. Henderson
  • John F. Glenn
  • Gregory J. Davenport
  • Martin J. J. Ronis
  • Peter J. Winsauer
Experimental Biology and Medicine
doi 10.3389/ebm.2025.10356
  • 2,224 views