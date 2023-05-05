Publishing Fees
Open Access provides free and immediate online access to the scholarly literature for anyone in the world to read, distribute and reuse. Articles that are accepted for publication following rigorous peer review incur a publishing fee. Please consult the table below for information on Article Processing Charges (APCs). To qualify for the member APC, either the first or corresponding author of your article must be a member of the Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine.
Article Type
APC for members
APC for non-members
Original Research, Review
$1,950
$2,950
Brief Communications, Mini-Review, Commentary
$800
$1,350
Editorial
FREE
FREE
APC Discounts and Waivers
SEBM Members
SEBM members are entitled to the reduced APC. To qualify the first or corresponding author must be an SEBM member. To access the reduced APC, please complete the Fee Support Application form immediately after submission of the manuscript to confirm their waiver. If you have any questions please contact the Editorial Office: development@ebm-journal.org
Institutional Agreements
Experimental Biology and Medicine authors can also benefit from financial support from their institution through Frontiers' Institutional Agreements. Visit the Institutional Agreements webpage to check if your institution is a member. If you have any questions, please contact the Editorial Office: development@ebm-journal.org
Fee support
For authors from Low- and Middle-Income Countries, Experimental Biology and Medicine may be able to provide a discount or waiver on the publishing fees. Each application is assessed on a case-by-case basis, alongside the Research for Life eligibility criteria. To apply, please complete our Fee Support Application form. For any questions, please write to us at development@ebm-journal.org.