Publishing Fees

Open Access provides free and immediate online access to the scholarly literature for anyone in the world to read, distribute and reuse. Articles that are accepted for publication following rigorous peer review incur a publishing fee. Please consult the table below for information on Article Processing Charges (APCs). To qualify for the member APC, either the first or corresponding author of your article must be a member of the Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine.

Article Type APC for members APC for non-members Original Research, Review $1,950 $2,950 Brief Communications, Mini-Review, Commentary $800 $1,350 Editorial FREE FREE

APC Discounts and Waivers

SEBM Members

SEBM members are entitled to the reduced APC. To qualify the first or corresponding author must be an SEBM member. To access the reduced APC, please complete the Fee Support Application form immediately after submission of the manuscript to confirm their waiver. If you have any questions please contact the Editorial Office: development@ebm-journal.org

Institutional Agreements

Experimental Biology and Medicine authors can also benefit from financial support from their institution through Frontiers' Institutional Agreements. Visit the Institutional Agreements webpage to check if your institution is a member. If you have any questions, please contact the Editorial Office: development@ebm-journal.org

Fee support