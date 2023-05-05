Why publish with us?

Founded in 1903, Experimental Biology and Medicine has an established history of publishing multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary research in the biomedical sciences. Articles in EBM represent cutting edge research at the overlapping junctions of the biological, physical and engineering sciences that impact on the health and welfare of the world's population.

As an author you retain the copyright of your articles (except for any third-party images etc). You may in general reproduce copies of your articles in any way you choose and freely disseminate these as reprints or electronically, as long as the original publication is fully cited. For instance, your published article can (with the full citation) be posted on your personal or institutional homepage, emailed to friends and colleagues, printed, archived in a collection, distributed on CD-ROM, quoted in the press, translated or distributed in any other way to as many people and as often as you wish. All published articles are Open Access and distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits the use, distribution, and reproduction in other forums, provided the original authors and source are credited.

Articles are widely promoted through email alerts and, when appropriate, press releases, further increasing the accessibility and spreading of every research work.